AUBURN — Friday at 7:30 p.m., the DeKalb Outdoor Theater will be the place to see the “Cotton Patch Gospel,” a musical by Tom Key and Russell Treyz with music and lyrics by Harry Chapin.
The show was originally produced off-Broadway in 1981, just after Chapin’s death, and is based on the book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Clarence Jordan.
Using a Southern reinterpretation of the gospel story, it retells the life of Jesus as if in modern day, rural Georgia.
This Auburn Actors Theater production is sponsored by the Annabelle Yoder Memorial Fund. Gates open at 6 pm. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are gladly accepted.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Events occurs rain or shine.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers.
The theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has ample off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax- deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
A complete schedule of theater events is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. The theater’s Facebook page offers up-to-date information.
