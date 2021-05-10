AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day period of Saturday through Monday.
The county has reported 69 cases in the first 10 days of May.
The new patients include two from birth to age 10; three in the 11-20 age group; three between ages 21-30; two from ages 31-40; seven between ages 41-50; and one in the 51-60 age bracket.
The new patients bring the total to 4,318 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
