AUBURN — The Federal Communications Commission has a new map showing where internet service is and is not available across the country.
The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and the DeKalb County Broadband Initiative Committee needs residents help to ensure the information on the map is accurate for your home or business.
The DeKalb County Commissioners encourage residents to participate in the FCC’s map challenge process. Future plans for broadband service, which is high-speed internet via fiber-optics, depend on the input of residents.
Currently, the maps include data that was collected at the census block level, meaning that if a single home is served in a census block, the whole block would show up as served on the FCC maps. These maps are overly optimistic, lack location-specific information, and inaccurately represent served areas. If any DeKalb County resident lacks broadband service — or experiences inadequate internet — they are encouraged to challenge the FCC’s new broadband map.
According to a statement from the DeKalb County Commissioners, “If your home or business has no service or has subprime service, we strongly encourage residents to share their input through the FCC challenge process so we may continue to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas and close the digital divide. Submitting a challenge is critical in better identifying the areas in our community that lack coverage, without this data we are unable to appropriately apply resources to help solve the need.”
Improved maps will allow users to search for their address and find information about which internet service providers claim to offer service at the location, the broadband technologies they offer, and the maximum download and upload speeds they advertise for each technology. This greater transparency will create market pressures on internet providers to improve their coverage. The new maps will also help us more accurately target investments to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas.
The deadline to submit a challenge is Jan. 13. More information including how to submit a challenge can be found in the attachment or online, “How to Submit an Availability Challenge” at this link: youtube.com/watch?v=fiFoxZKywv4. Another resource is “3 Steps to Bring Better Broadband to Indiana” at pcrd.purdue.edu/3-steps-to-bring-better-broadband-to-indiana/.
