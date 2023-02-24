Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 21-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Amanda Faulkner, 41, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
William Blowers, 32, of the 1200 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Shannon Ignor, 43, of the 300 block of Laurelwood Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
