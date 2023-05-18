Kendallville man hurt
in motorcycle crash
BUTLER — A Kendallville man was taken to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash west of Butler Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Chance VanDyke, 20, was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of abrasions.
Police said VanDyke was riding his 2023 Yamaha motorcycle east in the 5600 block of U.S. 6 when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said. VanDyke reportedly fell off the bike and came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lane.
Damage to the motorcycle was estimated to be $5,000.
The Butler Police Department assisted county police.
Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 15-17, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Aaron Hale, 36, of the 800 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. May 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft and a probation violation, both Level 6 felonies.
Rene Cisneros, 53, of the 500 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. May 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
David Blade, 44, of the 300 block Timberlake Trail, Hudson, was arrested at 2 a.m. May 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
