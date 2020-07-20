Officers arrest 23
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from July 14-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Amanda Kidd, 23, of the 3500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Cromwell, was arrested July 14 at 8:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
James Barn, 35, of the 100 block of Raleigh Court, Columbia City, was arrested July 14 at 8:50 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Khristopher Moore, 41, of the 8900 block of West S.R. 4, Hudson, was arrested July 14 at 11:36 p.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Caleb Hurley, 28, of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested July 15 at 5:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for probation violation hearing.
Marri Perkins, 27, of the 300 block of Oak Street, Angola, was arrested July 15 at 7:17 a.m. when she turned herself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Travis Fitch, 29, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Camden, Michigan, was arrested July 15 at 7:51 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Keener Brandon, 35, of the 2900 block of Northside Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 15 at 10:06 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Natalia Vogelsong, 35, of the 500 block of East High Street, Bryan, Ohio, was arrested July 15 at 5:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on an Ohio warrant charging her with possession of syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Mosser, 31, of the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 15 at 9:55 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Schlaack, 39, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested July 16 at 6:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Netasha Chastain, 39, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested July 16 at 6:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Aimee Conley, 43, of the 5100 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested July 17 at 3:55 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Aubrey McClintock, 32, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested July 16 at 9:40 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended or revoked, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Elstanley Willis, 27, of the 4400 block of Holten Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 17 at 1:44 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Tige Fennessee, 45, of the 2000 block of North Olive Street, South Bend, was arrested July 17 at 1:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
Andrew Jones, 43, of the 9600 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested July 17 at 7:48 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Harrison, 40, of the 7200 block of C.R. 59, Spencerville, was arrested July 17 at 8:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Alspaugh, 38, of the 5100 block of North C.R. 250E, Warsaw, was arrested July 18 at 3:55 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bradley Gulick, 38, of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested July 18 at 3:55 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Denzil White, 46, of Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested July 19 at 1:53 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Bontrager, 53, of the 300 block of West Pine Street, Topeka, was arrested July 19 at 1:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Evan Russell, 20, of the 400 block of South Colony Drive, Garrett, was arrested July 18 at 9:56 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
William McNeil, 43, of the 600 block of Shadyhurst Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 18 at 8:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.