Hoosier leaders are reacting to the weekend’s news that former Sen. Dan Coats will be departing as director of national intelligence.
Coats took on that role in 2017 near the start of the Trump Administration.
He began his career in government as an aide to U.S. Rep. Dan Quayle in the late 1970s, when Quayle represented northeast Indiana in Congress.
Quayle won election to the U.S. Senate in 1980, and Coats won election to fill Quayle’s seat in the House. When Quayle was elected as vice president in 1988, Coats was appointed to take Quayle’s seat in the Senate. Coats continued in the Senate through 1998, then returned to the Senate from 2011-2016.
Jeff Turner of Auburn served as treasurer for Coats’ House election campaigns and as a steering committee member for his Senate campaigns, as well as knowing him as a friend for decades.
“The loss of Dan Coats’ steady and reasoned hand in guiding our nation’s intelligence operations is significant,” Turner said Monday. “Never one to seek the spotlight, we could all rest easier knowing that a person with his depth of knowledge and measured advice was perfect for a world that is seeing increased conflict and threats of conflict. Our nation needs more women and men like Dan Coats to dedicate themselves to sustainable peace and security.”
Turner added, “Through all of his public service, it was never about Dan Coats. He entered public service to serve our nation. And I have no doubt that he will continue to do so.”
Mark Souder of Fort Wayne worked as an aide to Coats and later won election to represent northeast Indiana in Congress, serving from 1995-2010.
“Dan Coats has had a long, distinguished career in public service. All who worked with him and for him, as I did, respected him not only for his thoughtfulness and integrity, but also because he was humble and nice,” Souder said Monday.
“While I’m certain that the job of director of national intelligence was exhausting in many ways, he has always had a deep interest in military security and intelligence issues since I first met him in the mid-1970s,” Souder said about Coats. “He remained in his post in spite of the frustrations because he wanted to serve and help protect our nation as long as possible. He did his job well, as he always has done.”
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks now represents northeast Indiana in Congress.
“Dan Coats has served this president well for 2 1/2 years, and he has served our nation admirably for over five decades in different roles that started in the congressional district we both call home in northeast Indiana,” Banks said. “His integrity and commitment to public service are unmatched, and I am proud to call him a mentor and friend.”
Banks added, “America is grateful that Director Coats has strived to depoliticize our nation’s intelligence during a time when that has been difficult to do. His legacy for doing so will only grow in the years to come. ”
Referring to Coats and his wife, Banks said, “My best to Dan and Marsha as they begin the next chapter in their extraordinary lives of public service.”
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said: “Throughout his many years of service in both the House and Senate, as U.S. ambassador to Germany, and as director of national intelligence, Dan Coats has made Indiana proud. America is better and more secure thanks to his tireless service. On behalf of all Hoosiers, I thank Director Coats for his devotion to duty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.