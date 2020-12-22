BUTLER — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a work-related death just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Heidtman Steel, 4400 C.R. 59, Butler.
A news release said police were dispatched to Heidtman Steel for a report of a man pinned between two rolls of steel. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Heidtman Steel operates two facilities southwest of Butler that process steel coils.
County police were assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police, the Butler police and fire departments, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Parkview Samaritan helicopter.
