Law enforcement officers make arrest
AUBURN — Local police officers made one arrest Dec. 6, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Edmond Johnson, 22, of the 11800 block of Linden Grove Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
(0) comments
