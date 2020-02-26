AUBURN — A 22-year-old felony conviction resulted in a Fort Wayne man being convicted of another felony in DeKalb County and earned him a six-year sentence during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Timothy Bledsoe, 60, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Bledsoe to six years for the Level 4 felony and two years for the Level 2 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for time already served in jail while the case was pending.
The plea agreement called for a sentence capped at six years, with a maximum of one year of executed time.
Bledsoe is awaiting a hip replacement and attended court in a wheelchair, visibly in pain. Brown said he would sentence Bledsoe to time served so he could get his hip taken care of.
“Thank you, your honor,” Bledsoe said, before raising his eyes upwards and mouthing the words, “Thank you Jesus.”
Bledsoe’s attorney, DeKalb County Chief Public Defender Mark Olivero, said Bledsoe was deemed to be a serious violent offender after an incident in a tavern in Michigan in 1998. Bledsoe and another man became involved in an altercation after the man slapped Bledsoe’s wife, and Bledsoe then assaulted the man with a pool cue, the court heard.
“Men don’t hit women,” Bledsoe said as he explained his behavior from 22 years ago.
Bledsoe was placed on probation for the balance of his sentence. The handgun, of which he was found to be in possession, was forfeited.
In other Superior Court II sentencing hearings Monday:
• Justin Bills of the 2000 block of Millennium Crossing, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, and one year of probation, for sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
• Derek Steffe of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to four years of incarceration, all suspended except 42 days already, served, for burglary, a Level 5 felony. The balance of the sentence will be served on probation. As a term of probation, Steffe must successfully complete the program in which he currently is participating at the Serenity House.
• Kyler Price, who is listed as being homeless of Auburn, was sentenced to three years of incarceration for burglary, a Level 4 felony, and one year of incarceration for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time. If Price successfully completes the Recovery While Incarcerated program, the court will consider a sentence modification.
