AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two deaths and 45 new cases of COVID-19 involving county residents.
The patents who died were older than 70 and older than 80. The department said no further information about the deaths will be released.
Tuesday’s new cases represent the most reported in a single day during the pandemic, topping the previous high of 37 reported Nov. 5.
They raise the county’s total to 1,200 cases since March and 213 in the past seven days, exceeding the previous high of 193 in a single weeklong period.
The Health Department said 12 of the new patients are recovering at home. They range in age from infants ages 8 months and 1 year to an adult 82 years old.
The department said it has no information on the status of the other 33 new patients, who range between 7 and 61 years old, including a 9-year-old.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August, 168 in September and at least 376 in October. Precise totals for October and November are not possible, because patients reported Oct. 31 were combined with those from Nov. 1 and 2.
The Regenstrief Institute shows 102 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three in today’s report, with 24 who have been admitted to intensive-care units, unchanged from Monday.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
LaGrange death reported
LaGrange County has recorded its fourth COVID-19 death since Halloween, logging its 19th fatality since March.
The death came on a day the state times its all-time high for deaths in a single day at 63.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Tuesday report, the new death in LaGrange County occurred on Monday. Based on state demographic info, the patient was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 11 among people in their 70s and five people who were 80 or older.
It’s the fourth death in LaGrange County, with the other three deaths occurring on Oct. 31, Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.
LaGrange County recently passed 1,000 cases all time as COVID-19 has spiked upward not only in northeast Indiana but across the state in the last month.
LaGrange County’s numbers haven’t risen as sharply as other neighboring counties — LaGrange County doesn’t test as much as other counties and has the lowest per-capita testing percentage in the state — but the county is seeing sky-high positivity at nearly 23% over the last week.
The death came on a day when Indiana tied its all-time high for one-day deaths, at 63 total across the state. The last and only time the state hit that many deaths was on April 29.
Deaths usually are the highest on Tuesday as the state gets a backlog of cases from the weekend. But daily death counts have been running high for the past several weeks and November is averaging more deaths per day at 38.5 so far this month than it had in April (32) or May (30).
The state also had a near record-high number of cases on Tuesday, with 4,829 new cases. That’s the second-highest ever, just shy of the all-time high of 4,899, which was set Saturday.
Statewide hospitalizations have also continued, increasing to 2,336 patients overall, another all-time high. The state has seen steadily increasing hospitalizations since the start of October and have shown no signs of leveling off.
Goshen Hospital recently reported that it is diverting patients away due to capacity concerns, while Fort Wayne hospitals have reported significant increases in new patients coming in, too.
About 28% of all Indiana intensive-care unit beds in Indiana are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which has risen significantly from 13% back on Oct. 1.
Locally, cases have continued rising by sharp amounts, with three of the four counties adding more than 30 cases each.
DeKalb County was up 40 cases, Noble County increased 39 cases and Steuben County added 36 cases. LaGrange County had a smaller increase of 26 cases.
No other deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 39, DeKalb County at 14 and Steuben County at 10 all-time.
