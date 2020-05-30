FORT WAYNE — A second day of protests against the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody took place Saturday on the Allen County Courthouse lawn.
The protest began at 2 p.m. “They are peaceful at this time. There has been no police interaction with the crowds this afternoon,” Sgt .Sofia Rosales-Scatena of the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release just before 5 p.m.
The scene was much different Friday night, when a protest began peacefully but turned hostile around 7 p.m.
“Rioting ensued for the duration of the evening until about 2 a.m.,” Rosales-Scatena wrote. “Twenty-nine arrests were made throughout the night, mostly for disorderly conduct and failing to leave an emergency area. There were a couple of felony arrests, one for criminal recklessness and reckless driving with property damage. Two officers were injured, both with minor injuries, and a few citizens were reported injured, but we do not have information on their injuries.Ú
Rosales-Scatena said Friday’s protest was scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at the courthouse square in downtown Fort Wayne.
“For a time, the protest was and remained peaceful,” she wrote. “The crowd began spilling into the street around 7 p.m., and at that point 10 Point Coalition was utilized to get people back onto the sidewalk and lawn. However, the crowd became hostile toward them and began making threats to them.”
She continued, “The protest then became increasingly aggressive, and police intervention began. Police made several announcements to leave the area, to disperse the crowd. The crowd refused. After several attempts, and only after the crowd began jumping on cars and then began hurling rocks and water bottles at officers, did the Public Safety Response Team deploy smoke and tear gas.”
