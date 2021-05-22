Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners Court, second Floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Hamilton Fire Board, meeting at the Town Hall to discuss the upcoming budget.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, meeting at the Town Hall to discuss the 2022 budget.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120, East Houston Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, closed executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Board of Trustees of the Eckhart Public Library, special meeting, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S.Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
