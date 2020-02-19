AUBURN — To observe We Love Auburn Month, the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum is offering free admission to DeKalb County residents throughout the month of February.
The museum is at 2181 General Doolittle Drive south of Auburn, near Interstate 69, exit 326, immediately north of Kruse Plaza. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Early Ford V-8 Museum is dedicated to 1932-1953 Ford history. It consists of three major sections: the original Phase 1 that now houses an Early Ford Speed exhibit, industrial engine and farming displays, and a 1940s Ford service garage; The Frank Corey Gallery that houses 1932-53 Ford vehicles; and Floyd Motors, a depiction of a 1936 Ford dealership.
We Love Auburn Month events are sponsored by the Auburn Main Street organization.
