AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are hoping to move forward on finalizing language for requests for proposals for the DeKalb County Highway Department at its next meeting July 25.
The project gained temporary approval at the July 12 DeKalb County Council meeting for the commissioners to spend up to $10 million on the project — with the caveat that they would like to see it come in under budget.
With that, the approval to ask for proposals was delayed until July 25 to give County Attorney Jim McCanna the opportunity to look over state statute to move forward. McCanna wasn’t given the documents to review before Monday’s meeting.
The delay could potentially cause an additional delay in the project as the board was hoping to have hard numbers to take back to the council at its Aug. 9 meeting. The extra week to review language will make it tough to receive requests for proposals in a timely fashion before the Aug. 9 meeting.
During the meeting, the commissioners did reject three proposals received on June 16 for construction managers for the project. Since the submission of those proposals the commissioners have decided on a different delivery method for the project. With the project hovering around $10 million the commissioners have decided to utilize the build, operate, transfer (BOT) method of delivery. A contractor will build the site to the county’s specifications and it will lease the buildings until the project is paid for in a set number of years.
The commissioners all agreed this was the best way to move forward with the project at the July 11 meeting.
In looking ahead to receiving new project costs, Commissioner William Hartman suggested obtaining the services of Good Valuation Inc., a local consulting firm that will provide a second estimate of the project’s cost.
Hartman said he believed it would be in the county’s best interest to have two different estimates of the project’s cost to compare to proposals when they are submitted.
“I think it would be money well spent,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
Hartman estimated that the cost to obtain the second estimate would be around $2,000 to $3,000.
The new highway department is being constructed on property the county has already purchased from Henderson Construction on the east side of Waterloo on U.S. 6.
The board also approved retaining the services of Good Valuation Inc. to appraise a 47-acre chunk of land the county owns just west of Interstate 69. Auburn Mayor Mike Ley informed the board last week that the city has interest in purchasing the property for a potential park.
In an effort to maintain the county’s current building inventory, the commissioners gave Larry Lane, courthouse maintenance supervisor, the approval to move forward with finalizing quotes to replace the soffit and decorative stucco around the base of the DeKalb County Annex. The soffit work will replace issues with the covered porch and also address issues around the top of the structure.
The commissioners all agreed the work will give the building a more modern look. The project has an estimated cost of between $20,000 and $25,000.
The final approval item was to approve the removal of trees in the county’s right-of-way at the corner of C.R. 32 and 31. The work is being done by Arbor Metrics, a contractor for NIPSCO. The current trees and brush in the right-of-way are a hindrance to NIPSCO’s power lines.
The commissioners also agreed to enter into a contract with NIPSCO, giving the company permission to maintain trees and brush in the county’s right-of-ways.
