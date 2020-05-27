AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club is customizing its plans for the car club’s annual reunion in Auburn over Labor Day weekend.
Tuesday night, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board agreed to let the club rent Eckhart Park for two days instead of the usual one-day rental.
Reserving the park and closing it to the public was approved for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, for a fee of $500.
The club aims to serve four or five meals under an open-air tent in the park, instead of the usual indoor sites, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“The ACD Club is totally focused on providing a safe venue for our ACD Club members and the citizens of Auburn,” said a letter from the club’s vice president, Craig A. Birkhold of Napoleon, Ohio, who serves as chairman of the reunion.
Birkhold said a barbecue service would provide lunch and dinner on Friday of the event. A local 4-H club would serve lunch on Saturday, with Goeglein’s Catering preparing dinner for Saturday evening. The club also might move its traditional Sunday awards brunch to the tent.
Birkhold wrote that the tent plan “will allow members of the ACD club to spread out in the park and safely social distance in an open-air environment.” He said the 60-by-120-foot tent would be set up in a grassy area west of the park’s football field, known as Carr Field.
Park officials said “no” to serving alcohol at the meals, noting that a city ordinance prohibits alcohol in Auburn parks.
The club traditionally displays more than 200 classic Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg automobiles in Eckhart Park on Saturday morning of its reunion. This year, a bridge over Cedar Creek connecting two sections of the park is closed for safety reasons, reducing the space for car displays.
However, Birkhold said the club is expecting fewer cars at this year’s event.
“We should be able to have our cars in the front portion of Eckhart Park with plenty of room and do not anticipate any issues with a potential bridge closure,” he wrote.
The ACD Club has been gathering for its national reunion in Auburn since 1956, including a parade of the classic vehicles built by the Auburn Automobile Co. from the early 20th century until 1937.
In the 1960, the reunion became the centerpiece of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which grew into one of Indiana’s largest tourist attractions. The festival features large auctions of collector cars and car shows in downtown Auburn with music and food.
“We all know how important this event is to the many people of Auburn and DeKalb County. It has provided an important cultural heritage and economic stimulus to the residents of Auburn for many years and has given Auburn its identity as the ‘Home of the Classics,’” Birkhold wrote in his letter asking to rent the park.
Eckhart Park holds special significance for the ACD Club. The main factory building of Auburn Automobile Co. stood directly west of the park. Land for the park was given to the city by philanthropist Charles Eckhart, who founded Eckhart Carriage Co. in Auburn, and whose sons, Frank and Morris, started Auburn Automobile Co.
