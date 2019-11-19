Powers honored for hurricane help

AUBURN — Exactly one year ago, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Sheriff Roger Powers traveled to Florida to help with the recovery from Hurricane Michael.
Friday, he received recognition for his work with an award from the Indiana Department of Homeland and a letter of thanks from the commissioners of Bay County, Florida.
Powers traveled to Florida with an incident management team of seven Hoosiers to support sheltering efforts for hurricane victims.
“We are so fortunate to have so many highly trained, qualified folks that are willing to participate,” said Erin Rowe. Response and Recovery Division director for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Powers spent 14 days in Florida working in a shelter operation for 400 people, “feeding them, getting their needs met … to try to get back on their feet and get out of the shelter,” he said.
He coordinated efforts with agencies including the Salvation Army, Red Cross, United Way and health department.
“Never being to a hurricane, it was kind of an eye-opener,” he said. Michael was among the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.
At the time of the hurricane recovery, Powers worked as DeKalb County’s director of homeland security. He became chief deputy of the sheriff’s department in July.
With his training in finance, administration and communication Powers previously helped in Baltimore after a blizzard and in Alaska during wildland fires. He said he is open to another assignment in the future.
Traveling to emergencies around the nation makes him more effective back at home, Powers said.
“We would never get a chance to do that big of an operation here,” he said about the hurricane recovery. “By going there, we get a little more experience and education.”
