AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kyle Garrett of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 140 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 70 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
James Stuckey of the 400 block of Terry Lane, Hamilton, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspend for 120 days.
Philiprey Ramos of the 6000 block of Heywood Cove, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspend for 90 days.
Seth Myers of the 1400 block of Davidson Court, Auburn, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspend for 180 days.
James Moore of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Katelyn Dian Baird of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol equivalent to 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 180 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Lindsey R. Kohne of the 200 block of South Clark Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rene AS Cisneros of the 500 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for three days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Eric Christopher Culbertson, who’s address in court files is listed as the Allen County Jail, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, which have been served, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tamara S. Fisher of the 6300 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except for days, which have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 120 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
James M. Mock of the 1000 block of Buckskin Road, Hicksville, Ohio, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, which have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
