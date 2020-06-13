AUBURN — The two-day Americana Festival auction clearing out the former Kruse Museums began Friday, with many of the most desirable items going up for bids today.
The owners of Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn, are taking bids on 1,850 lots of military vehicles and historical artifacts, collector cars and vintage airplanes.
Proceeds will benefit the plaza’s J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit organization to provide career pathway development to military veterans and other students.
“I don’t think most people understand the magnitude of what’s going to happen with the J. Kruse Education Center,” said John Kruse, one of three owners of Kruse Plaza.
Kruse took his turn calling bids Friday, selling a World War II paratrooper uniform for $1,200 other uniforms on mannequins for $500 and up.
Rod Egan, Kruse’s partner in Worldwide Auctioneers of Auburn, took over the podium to sell three vintage airplanes. A 1946 Piper Cub and experimental 1935 Speedbird went for $20,000 apiece, while a 1944 Cessna twin-engine brought $17,000. A movie-prop replica of the battleship USS Tennessee also sold for $17,000.
Kruse said buyers of Friday’s items included museums and individuals, with online bidders from the United States and worldwide.
“Stuff’s going all over the world,” Kruse said about the museum’s inventory.
Today’s highlight will see the sale of a 1944 Dodge WC-57 Command Car assigned to U.S. Army General George Patton. Kruse said that car and other military vehicles have attracted strong interest in advance of the bidding.
