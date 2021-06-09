AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is expanding its hours for the library campus after being impacted by COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Beginning Monday, the library’s hours will be:
• Main Library, 603 S. Jackson St.
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, closed.
• Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St.
Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday through Friday, closed.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, closed.
• Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Sunday, closed.
• Curbside pickup, 212 W. 12th St. Tuesday through Thursday, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Deliveries
Every other Friday.
“After not only the pandemic, but also the library’s renovation and restoration, it feels great to be open for longer hours at the Main Library for the first time in nearly four years — not to mention our new hours at both the Willennar Genealogy Center and Teen Library,” Assistant Director Jenny Kobiela Mondor said.
“The library offers many essential services, and we are excited to be able to offer those services in a way that better reflects the schedules of our busy community members. We look forward to seeing more people come through our doors soon.”
During the pandemic, the library shifted gears dramatically. In early March 2020, the library staff was focused on reopening the Historic Main Library after it had closed for restoration due to an act of arson in 2017. The library was opened for approximately 12 hours before COVID closed the doors again. Services were needed, and the focus became how to offer them in a way that was safe during a global pandemic. During 2020 and 2021, virtual programming, modified hours and expanded delivery and curbside services were offered. The modified hours were never the intended hours, however, and the library staff said they are excited to offer the hours they had been planning to offer for so long.
The Teen Library’s expanded hours follow the previously scheduled days off of school for the DeKalb Central United School System. When school is in session, the The Teen Library will open at 3:30 p.m. instead of 9 a.m.
Items can be returned 24 hours a day in the library’s drive-up book drop. The external book drop is in the alley north of 12th Street next to the Administrative Annex, where curbside materials can be picked up. Not all library materials can be returned in the book drop. If the item will not fit or has a sticker indicating that it cannot be returned inside the book drop, the library asks that it be returned inside at a service desk.
The library is fine-free and does not charge patrons for any items that are returned late. Some Evergreen Indiana libraries are fine-free and others are not, but items checked out from Eckhart Public Library do not accrue fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.