AUBURN — Price bids from four contractors to repair the Spencerville Covered Bridge range from $269,000 to more than three times that much, DeKalb County Commissioners learned Monday.
“The first one’s the only one that’s close to the estimate,” Commissioners President William Hartman said about a $269,000 bid from R.G. Zachrich of Defiance, Ohio.
In May 2019, USI Engineers estimated the cost of fixing the bridge at $273,823. The county already has spent $22,000 for white oak lumber to build a new floor for the bridge.
The R.G. Zachrich bridge includes $253,400 to replace rotted support timbers on the southwest corner of the bridge and $15,600 to replace the floor. The contractor must supply Douglas fir timbers for the support structure.
The scenic wooden bridge, built in 1873, has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when an inspection discovered the damaged timbers. Faced with the need for repairs, commissioners decided they also would replace the floor to eliminate tripping hazards.
Among the four bids opened Monday, the second-lowest price came from Pioneer & Associates of Albion at $344,908 for the support repair and $77,000 for the floor.
Timber Restoration Services, an out-of-state company with multiple addresses that was unfamiliar to county officials and USI Engineers, bid $729,201 for support repairs and $101,000 for the floor.
The highest bid came from Primco of Fort Wayne at $681,059 to repair the supports and $196,789 for the floor.
County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker asked for two weeks for the bids to be reviewed by USI Consultants and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which provided a $50,000 grant toward the cost of repairing the historic bridge.
Parker said the county is familiar with the work of R.G. Zachrich, which recently built a new bridge over Cedar Creek on C.R 35 in Waterloo.
Parker and county officials seemed equally surprised by Zachrich’s low bid of $15,600 to replace the covered bridge floor as by the high bids from the other contractors.
The $15,600 labor price to replace the floor could save a large sum of money for the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge nonprofit organization, which recently raised more than $50,000 for that task.
“The Friends of the S.C.B. committed to paying for a specific job related to the bridge repairs,” Mary Hollabaugh-Diehl of the group said in an email message Sunday. “We will be paying for the labor to remove the old decking and install the new decking. … We set our goal at $50,000 after we were given a ballpark figure of $46,000 in February of 2020 for that specific job. It’s possible that the portion we committed to could come in lower. To clarify, we did not commit a total of $50,000 to the entire project. We committed to paying for a specific job.”
