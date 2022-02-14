AUBURN — With spring and summer on the way in only a few months, the DeKalb County Highway Department is gearing up for the summer construction season.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker opened bids for three projects during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting. Those projects include C.R. 56 from C.R. 35 to C.R. 51, C.R. 64 from S.R. 1 to S.R. 101 and a portion of C.R. 60 to Widney Street in St. Joe.
Two contractors submitted bids for the project, Brooks Construction at $993,713 and API Construction at $1,074,182. Parker said he estimated the projects — which will be paid for with Community Crossing grant funds — would cost around $1.1 million.
After reviewing the proposals, the commissioners awarded Brooks Construction the bid. The county received $813,428.77 in Community Crossing funds for the projects.
After receiving notification of the grant dollars in November 2021, Parker said the funding from the state is beneficial to the county to help keep its major and minor connectors in good shape.
The three projects will provide resurfacing for over 6 miles of roadway.
“The binder and surface overlay projects should gain us a lot of longevity on those roads,” Parker said during an earlier interview.
The three projects are scheduled to be completed in 2022.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved a contract with Elevatus, an architectural firm, to design plans for the county’s new highway department in Waterloo on U.S. 6.
The highway department purchased Henderson Construction’s property east of Waterloo in 2021. The contract carries a price tag of 6% of the total cost of the project or a price not to exceed $227,853.
The commissioners gave Parker the nod to enter into a contract with Elevatus to get the project moving forward as soon as possible.
During the meeting, the board continued its conversation on a new ordinance which would allow off-road vehicles on county roads if approved. Commissioner Todd Sanderson presented a proposed draft which will be crafted and presented at the Feb. 28 meeting.
New additions to the ordinance stipulated a county registration fee for the vehicles and discussion over penalties for those who don’t comply. The board also asked Sheriff Dave Cserep II his thoughts on the ordinance. Cserep took the ordinance under advisement without commenting Monday.
