AUBURN — Visitors to Greenhurst Commons, the public park located on the site of the former golf course on Auburn’s north end, will see a new Little Free Library at the park’s trailhead.
Anyone is invited to take a book or leave a book.
Gary Reynolds built the library, and Angela Mapes Turner painted it.
The project was supported by the Cairn Foundation, which purchased and developed Greenhurst Commons with the James Foundation. Greenhurst Commons features more than two miles of paved trails around several ponds and is bisected by Cedar Creek. Public access parking is available in the lot at 1740 N. Main Street.
Turner decorated the library with a bluebird and monarch butterflies, two species seen in the park, which contains several pollinator habitats. The sides of the library bear the colorful handprints of many young neighbors and friends of the park. On the back is a row of books with titles that reflect conservation of the Midwest’s natural habitats, including two featuring natural themes by northeast Indiana writers, “The Song of the Cardinal,” by Gene Stratton-Porter, and “Indiana Memories,” by state poet laureate Arthur Franklin Mapes, Turner’s grandfather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.