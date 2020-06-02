AUBURN — A two-vehicle crash east of Auburn injured one driver Tuesday at 9 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Brooke Peters, 30, of Auburn, had chest and head pains after the crash. An ambulance took her to Parkview DeKalb hospital in Auburn.
Police said Marie Burton, 19, of Auburn was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna southbound on C.R. 43. She told police she stopped at the intersection with C.R. 40-A, looked both ways and proceeded through the intersection. Her vehlcle collided with Peters’ eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.
Police rated both vehicles as total losses. The Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS assisted county police.
Crash injures two passengers
SPENCERVILLE — Two people suffered injuries in a crash east of Spencerville Tuesday at 1:32 p.m. the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Thymithy A. Boroff, 30, of Cecil, and Jonathan R. Wells, 24, of Fort Wayne, both reported chest pains and were taken to a hospital. Police listed both as passengers and said the driver of the crashed vehicle is unknown.
A 2003 GMC Envoy was traveling westbound in the 7000 block of C.R. 68 when it went off the side of the road and struck a utility police, a news release said.
Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Jackson Township Fire Department assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.