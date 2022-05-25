Albion
The town of Albion’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, with a parade starting on the north side of the Noble County Courthouse Square. The parade will travel to Rose Hill Cemetery where the official Memorial Day ceremony will commence.
Following the ceremony, the public is invited to the American Legion for hot dogs and ice cream. The legion will also be providing services for those wishing to properly dispose of an American flag.
The American Legion Riders will also be part of the ceremonies.
Angola
A program is planned Monday at 9 a.m. in Public Square in downtown Angola
Auburn
Auburn’s Memorial Day Service will take place Monday at 11 a.m. on the southwest corner of the courthouse square in Auburn, in front of the cannon monument.
The ceremony will feature DeKalb County’s eldest veteran, State Senator Dennis Kruse, State Rep. Ben Smaltz, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, Exalted Ruler of the Auburn Elks #1978 Dave Myers and staff, Shirley Johnson and the Excelsior Singers, Auburn Post 97 Squadron Commander, Auburn Post 97 President of the Auxiliary, and the American Legion Riders.
A flag burning ceremony will follow shortly after at the American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott Street in Auburn.
Butler
American Legion Post 202 will conduct Memorial Day services at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Butler Cemetery on C.R. 28.
Fremont
A Memorial Day parade is planned Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Fremont.
Garrett
American Legion Post 178 of Garrett is sponsoring a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 to honor all veterans at the legion post, 515 W. Fifth Ave. Post Commander Adam Sheffield of the Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars 1892 will be guest speaker.
The auxiliary will serve a beef-and-noodle dinner with donations welcome.
The American Legion color guard will meet for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1892 in Garrett. The unit then will offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. in Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7 north of S.R. 8.
The color guard also will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett and followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
The public is invited to attend each of these services.
Howe
Riverside Cemetery in Howe will once again host a Memorial Day service. That service is slated to begin at 9 a.m., Monday, May 30. The LaGrange American Legion Post 215 Color Guard will be on hand.
Kendallville
A ceremony is planned Monday at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St. A carry-in meal with meat provided will follow for those who would like to stay.
LaGrange
Memorial Day services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange at 11 a.m.
Ligonier
West Noble American Legion Post 243 will hold services on Monday at three sites — 10 a.m. at Sparta Cemetery, 11 a.m. at Oak Park Cemetery and at noon at The Bridge Street Bridge honoring those that died at sea.
Rome City
The Rome City American Legion Post will hold a ceremony on Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Orange Cemetery, weather permitting. In the event of rainy weather, the service will be held at the Rome City American Legion Post 381 in Rome City.
St. Joe
Memorial Day services will take place at noon on Sunday in the historic Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 near St. Joe. Featured speaker will be Dr. Tyler Johnson, a Parkview Hospital Emergency Room Physician who recently received the Republican nomination for the Indiana State Senate. In case of inclement weather, the program will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ on Sunday at noon.
