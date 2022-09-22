AUBURN — The legacy built by Burt and Elsie Dickman — Westedge Mall — will continue to thrive with new development in the coming months and year.
Representatives from Allied Commercial, PB Development, Michael Kinder & Sons, along with representatives from the community, were part of a “key turnover ceremony” Thursday morning at the mall.
“We are here today to recognize the history of the property and what is ahead,” said Tyler Binkley, president of Allied Commercial. “We are excited to be a part of the future plans of Westedge Mall.”
Renovations to the property will begin in the coming weeks as Binkley said the announcement of a national major tenant for the property will hopefully be released within the next 30 days. He said that announcement will be on the tenant’s timetable.
The national tenant will secure a large portion of the 32,600-square-foot building with an additional 7,000 to 8,000 square feet available for a second tenant. The company’s development plans also has the potential for expansion to the west, in what is now a vacant, grassy area.
The sale of the property also includes a large grassy area along 7th Street, which developers say may become home to a new business as development of it is pending.
“This will bring growth and updates to the continual advancement of the town of Auburn,” Binkley said.
The Dickmans built the mall in 1972 after they successfully started a mobile home park on Auburn’s south side in 1955 and built Westedge Park in 1965. The structure, which has seen its challenges after two major tenants backed out in the early 70s, has become home to many small businesses over the years with the structure of the “U-shaped” mall.
“This was a great start for many small businesses,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Speaking on behalf of the Dickman Family Trust, Mayor Mike Ley said, “The Dickman family would like to thank Allied Commercial for facilitating Westedge Mall’s involvement in the growth of Auburn’s west side and future benefits for Auburn’s citizens. If Burt and Elsie could be here today, they would be PB Development and the City of Auburn’s biggest cheerleaders.”
In recalling the Dickman family’s last legacy to the city, Ley said they have been very generous to the community over the years.
Zack Kessie, vice president of business development for Michael Kinder & Sons, said he is super excited to be able to invest dollars back into the community.
In the last five to eight years, MKS has been instrumental in a lot of the growth in downtown Auburn and around the city.
Also on hand at the ceremony was Anton King, president and CEO of DeKalb Economic Development Partnership Inc. King said it is his belief that, “we are living in some of the greatest growth times for our county.”
The redevelopment of Westedge Mall is just one piece of the growth that is being seen in Auburn. Over the last six months, many new developments have begun and many are set to begin in the near future.
Those developments include the new McAlister’s Deli and WellNow urgent care facility located at the Auburn Shoppes — the former Days Inn property on 7th Street. Across the street from McAlister’s Deli, Pizza Hut is constructing a new building in its parking lot.
On the city’s far west side near Home Depot, a new strip mall is underway which will feature a financial institution and second business along with a Salsa Grill at the former Sonic location.
Plans are being finalized for the former Ponderosa location near Interstate-69 on 7th Street. Tenants already announced on that property include a Chipotle Mexican Grill, Texas Roadhouse and a Verizon store. Work on that development is set to begin in 2023.
