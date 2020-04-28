WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will host a cap-and-down drive-through pick-up for class of 2020 graduates Wednesday, May 6, from 4-6 p.m.
Enter the high school parking lot from the main entrance on C.R. 427 and proceed to the drive-through pick-up line at door 1. Seniors who are unable to pick up their Jostens cap-and-gown order should have a parent pick up their items. All items from Jostens should be paid in full before picking up. No one should get out of their car and a Jostens representative will place orders inside the car or trunk.
Anyone with questions may contact Jostens at 1-800-JOSTENS.
