AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday authorized advertising for bids on the Cedar Creek stream stabilization project.
The project includes grading, excavation and select structure placement to stabilize the eroding stream bank along Cedar Creek between the two bridges in Eckhart Park.
Nellie Peffley of the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District presented the request to advertise for bids, along with updated cost estimates.
Funding for the project will come from a Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant of up to $100,000, with the remainder split equally between the City of Auburn and the county, Peffley said.
“We are in the construction phase of the LARE grant and we are ready to bid the project out,” she said.
“It’s been in the works for a while, quite a while,” Commissioners President William Hartman noted.
“We got an updated estimate … and it has jumped,” Peffley advised.
“Oh wow! No kidding, yeah,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said as he reviewed the updated numbers.
“Oh my gosh,” Hartman added.
A previous estimate put the project price tag at $189,000. Updated numbers reflect an estimate of $289,431, the commissioners heard.
“This was just from the contractor who designed the plan for us (Flatland Resources of Muncie) and we’re hoping the bids come in lower than that, but we’ll see,” Peffley said.
After Monday’s meeting, Peffley said the previous estimate was closer to $192,000 and was given in December 2022.
Referring to the LARE grant, Sanderson said, “They’ll pay a max of a 100 (thousand) but we’re now up to 289 (thousand)?”
“Is this something we would have pursued if we wouldn’t have received the grant?” he asked.
“Well, erosion of the creek is definitely an issue,” Peffley said.
“Oh I don’t doubt that. I’m just saying should we, when we get these projects, instead of waiting for a grant, should we just tackle them and be done with it?
“It just seems like every time we do a project — I’m not blaming you by any means, we did this with the Spencerville bridge too, waiting on the grant, can’t do anything, can’t do anything, while the price escalates and the 100,000’s gone just in the increase,” Sanderson said.
Hartman noted the updated estimate includes $66,600 for mitigation tree planting.
“And the grant is $100,000, max?” Hartman confirmed with Peffley.
“So we’re on the hook for maybe $100,000, possibly, the county … and $100,000 to the city. Round figures. Maybe a little less than that. Depends on the bid of course,” Hartman added.
“Right,” Peffley acknowledged.
Peffley said she believes the funds will be coming from the Cedar Creek Drainage Board’s account. She said that board already has approved it, but noted they have not yet seen the new figures. She said she will meet with that board again.
Hartman invited comments from Sanderson and Commissioner Mike Watson.
“Well, we’re this far into it now,” Watson said.
“It’s like a lot of the grant situations. They just get so complicated, particularly working in Cedar Creek,” Watson continued. “You’ve got DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and all the alphabet soups involved in it, it just gets more and more complicated all the time.”
“And we’re so restricted anyway on what we can do on our own. I mean, we see it in the drainage board. You’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that. You can’t do this, you can’t do that, and when you’re talking with public waterway, it’s gets really technical and difficult,” Hartman said.
“I’m thinking the dollar changes would be a drainage board or Cedar Creek approval, not necessarily the (county) council because it doesn’t have anything to do with the council-appropriated monies,” said DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper.
“You’re right,” Hartman agreed.
Watson made a motion to advertise for bids, adding, “We’re not going to know anything until we get the bids back.”
Sanderson seconded the motion.
Sanderson and Watson then voted in favor of advertising for bids, with Hartman opposed.
