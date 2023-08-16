Garrett man hurt in morning crash

A Garrett man suffered a broken leg when the motorcycle he was operating was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of S.R. 205 and S.R. 327 south of Garrett just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GARRETT — A Garrett man suffered a broken leg in a car-motorcycle crash that occurred around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of S.R. 205 and S.R. 327, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Zechariah M. Kleeman, 42, of Garrett, was taken to an area hospital for treatment after suffering a broken lower right leg in the crash, police said.

