Garrett man hurt in morning crash

GARRETT — A Garrett man suffered a broken leg in a car-motorcycle crash that occurred around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of S.R. 205 and S.R. 327, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Zechariah M. Kleeman, 42, of Garrett, was taken to an area hospital for treatment after suffering a broken lower right leg in the crash, police said.
Police said Kevin M. Martz, 55, of Churubusco, was driving a 2013 Buick LaCrosse east on S.R. 205 and failed to give the right-of-way to Kleeman, who was riding a 2021 Indian Scout motorcycle south on S.R. 327.
Police estimated damage to Kleeman’s motorcycle to be $2,500 and $2,000 to Martz’ vehicle.
County police were assisted by the Garrett Police Department, LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
