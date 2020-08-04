Officers arrest 14
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 14 people from July 29 and August 3, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Deidri Greer, 41, of the 3400 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested July 29 at 8:31 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Blade, 41, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested July 29 at 9:31 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clinen McDonald, 33, of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, IN was arrested July 29 at 9:34 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Nicole Farrington, 47, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested July 30 at 7:35 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Carlos Martinez, 45, of the 300 block of West Maple Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 30 at 8:41 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joe Bright, 26, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested July 31 at 1:57 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery as a Class A misdemeanor and Level 5 felony.
Sergio Cardoso, 30, of the 6900 block of Stratton Street, Indianapolis, was arrested July 31 at 7:37 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant from Howard County for an unspecified charge.
Ryan Parsley, 20, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested July 31 at 5:24 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and use of a firearm in a controlled substance offense enhancement.
Jacob Arnold, 30, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested July 31 at 8:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a Noble County warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Cooper, 29, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested July 31 at 11:37 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a court hearing on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tobyn Smith, 19, of the 15900 block of Rupert Road, Grabill, was arrested Aug. 1 at 1:51 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Craig Christian, 43, of the 400 block of C.R. 31, Ashley, was arrested Aug.1 at 8:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Dale Swonger, 23, of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested August 1 at 3:06 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Thomas, 35, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Aug. 3 at 1:45 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
