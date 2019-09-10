WATERLOO — The Warm a Heart mission’s plan for a new building won approval Monday from the Waterloo Plan Commission.
The nonprofit will construct a 3,200-square-foot building on vacant land along the west side of Wayne Street, immediately south of the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
The building will house Warm A Heart’s soup kitchen and food pantry.
“They also have room for a thrift shop that they’re going to start new,” said Tena Woenker, Waterloo Town Manager. She called it “an exciting expansion of their mission.”
Warm A Heart acquired the land as part of a recent transaction in which the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission purchased its existing building downtown.
Warm A Heart’s leaders hope to start construction in the next couple of weeks and aim to occupy the new building by January, Woenker said.
