AUBURN — “Reggie,” a K-9 officer with the Auburn Police Department, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger confirmed.
Reggie, a 7-year-old German shepherd, was partnered with officer Justin James and served the department for six years.
Reggie was a full utility dog, receiving training in narcotics detection, building clearing, article search, handler protection and tracking.
During his career with the police department, Reggie was credited with 396 felony arrests.
“He will be greatly missed,” Heffelfinger said.
The police department plans to add another K-9, possibly in the spring, due to scheduling and an officer attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, the chief said.
