AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library thanks patrons for their participation in the Winter 2020 Read. Do. Explore.
Library staff said the program had great attendance at events, and the grand prize submission form had 762 entries in just over a month-and-a-half. Grand prize drawings will take place soon, and winners will be notified shortly thereafter.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Guardian” by John Grisham. Young lawyer Keith Russo is gunned down in cold blood, and a former client is blamed. When Guardian Ministries takes on the case, they’ll get more than they bargained for when hunting for the powerful team that really killed Russo. Find this mystery in regular print, large print and on audiobook CD at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Bridge-a-Rama Bridge Lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. The program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime, aimed for children ages birth to 2 years, will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Lego Club: The club will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime, open to all ages, will take place Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime, aimed for children ages 2-6 years, will take place Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
