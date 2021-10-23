AUBURN — Six people were sentenced for criminal offenses by Judge Adam Squiller during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Danielle Eichorst of the 7200 block of Penrose Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 363 days and fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 45 days.
Desiree Eveland of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Nataly Luja of the 4300 block of Castlerock Drive, New Haven, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending. She was fined $250 and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Mickey Crothers of the 5200 block of C.R. 75A, Butler, was fined $200 for the illegal taking of a wild animal, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cassandra Lucas of the 5600 block of Woodshire Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jonas Sullivan of the 20000 of Patterson Road, Lakeville,was sentenced to 118 days in jail for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 59 days served in jail while the case was pending.
