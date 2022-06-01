AUBURN — Buy-in from the community and community input is the key to making any community legacy program a success.
That is exactly what Auburn Main Street and the City of Auburn are looking for as they embark on a 52-week comprehensive planning process which will culminate with the completion of a legacy project for the city. The initiative is part of the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP).
The City of Auburn was one of nine communities chosen to be included in the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs HELP program. HELP is a year-long program that offers guidance for communities in spending allotments of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which was created under the American Rescue Plan.
The city received $3.1 million in ARPA dollars. To be a part of the HELP program, the city had to assure 30% of its ARPA funds would be set aside for “Legacy” projects within the city. OCRA will be awarding up to $1 million in matching grant monies to each of the communities.
Five months into the process, Community Coordinator Amber Haiflich said now is the time to hear from the public.
A dinner and workshop will be held on Thursday, June 9 at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, where the community will be encouraged to share their ideas, after learning more about the HELP initiative. A light dinner will begin at 5 p.m., with the informational session beginning at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
“The forum will be one large data dump,” Haiflich said.
Information will include current plans in place by the city, basic demographics and other key bits of information about the community.
“Input from those in attendance is important,” she said. “We are welcoming all community members to come and listen and give feedback. We are looking for information from everyone. This is a chance for people’s voices to be heard. We want everyone involved.”
The HELP program is broken down into four pathways which are being directed by four of Indiana’s public universities.
Representatives from Purdue University will be assisting the advanced e-connectivity pathway. Ball State University representatives will be focusing on enhancing the quality of place within the city. Indiana University representatives will head the community wellness portion. Ivy Tech representatives will look at strengthening local economics.
Haiflich said the ultimate goal is to come up with one attainable large “legacy project” which takes into account ideas from each of the pathways.
In the last five months, a Core Team has been established consisting of community leaders. Pathway committees have been established consisting of other members of the community.
“We have had a great turnout of people interested in being a part of the committees,” she said. “Everyone is excited and very positive.”
Haiflich, who took the community coordinator position, has a background in public relations working for Messenger before taking the position.
Since taking the job, she said it has been very busy, but exciting.
“It has been a whirlwind, but I can’t wait to see where we go with it. It has been a blast,” she said.
After the initial workshop, each of the pathways will take the information they learned and begin to meet to come up with the best project moving forward. Smaller workshops will be held throughout the processes and the community will be asked to take part in surveys.
The final decision on a project will be announced before the beginning of the year. Work on the project will begin in 2023.
For those who can’t attend the workshop, it will be videoed and uploaded to Auburn Main Street’s website. Additional information on the project will also be placed on the site.
For more information, contact Haiflich at information@auburnmainstreet.org or 573-5318.
