Waterloo hosting Memorial Day service
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Park Board will host its inaugural Memorial Day service at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 365 W. Walnut St., on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m.
Veteran and Pastor Sam Weicht will be the featured speaker. Waterloo Girl Scout Troop 50690 and Auburn Troop 30034 will post the colors. The park board will present a wreath at the monument honoring all who served and paid the ultimate price.
