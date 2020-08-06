AUBURN — Anyone organizing an event that will be attended by more than 250 people must work through the DeKalb County Health Department, the department said in a news release Thursday.
The procedure follows Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, the release said.
“This is a reminder that event organizers who are planning large events need to either fill out our COVID-19 Response Plan Questionnaire or submit a written COVID-19 plan that addresses capacity limits, guest information, staff and volunteer screening, social distancing measures, increased sanitations, face coverings and compliance to get local health deparatment approval for the event,” said the release signed by Bernard L. Sukala, environmental health specialist.
The department may be reached by telephone at 925-2220. The Health Department office is at 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The Health Department on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 36 and 40, and both are recovering at home, a news release said. They raise the county’s total to 225 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 223 patients is 41. Only 43 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The cases are the ninth and 10th reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 20 in April, 18 in May, 120 in June and 46 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 22 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
