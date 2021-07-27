NOTRE DAME — Dalton Lane Smith of Waterloo has been named to the dean's list at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame. A DeKalb High School graduate, he is the son of Ryan and Tracy Smith. He is studying business and marketing and is involved in Business Club, Outdoors Club and Knights of Columbus.

