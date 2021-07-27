NOTRE DAME — Dalton Lane Smith of Waterloo has been named to the dean's list at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame. A DeKalb High School graduate, he is the son of Ryan and Tracy Smith. He is studying business and marketing and is involved in Business Club, Outdoors Club and Knights of Columbus.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Train derails at south edge of Auburn
- Culver's on the horizon
- Man loses leg in bike wreck
- Freight train derails southeast of Auburn
- Police seeks help locating runaway
- Man arrested for allegedly making meth in Angola
- Proposed sports complex may be coming to town
- Kendallville makes Top 5 for $2 million Main Street grant
- Fremont man sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Crews worked throughout the night to clear wreckage
Images
Videos
Commented
- Have people lost their sense of skepticism? (7)
- Watch what people do, rather than what they say (3)
- Banks tapped to join Jan. 6 committee (3)
- We need to stop being just a Republican state (3)
- Woke language (1)
- Parents concerned about critical race theory in schools, poll says (1)
- ILEARN is a failure (1)
- Pelosi rejects Banks on Jan. 6 committee (1)
- Most crime exists in small pockets of big cities (1)
- Our ‘leaders’ are flunking the ultimate civics test (1)
- Culver's on the horizon (1)
- Who/what is to blame? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.