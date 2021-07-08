AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works made its way through a rather lengthy agenda on Wednesday in good time, as it featured several updates on projects within the city.
Those updates didn’t feature any main issues.
Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon came to the board asking for permission to enter into a rental contract with Brown Equipment company in Roanoke.
His department is down to only one street sweeper unit as the motor went out in the second unit. He said with the ACD Festival and DeKalb County Free Fall Fair coming up in the coming months along with leaf pickup season, there is a need for two units in town.
“With the festival and fair, I don’t want to be stuck with one machine,” he said.
The rental on the unit is $2,100 a week and Brandon didn’t specify how many times he would have to rent the unit.
In discussing the issue, Mayor Mike Ley said it might be more beneficial to look into lease programs for equipment instead of continually buying used equipment to replace existing equipment.
He said the used equipment, which has been purchased in the past, has done its job, but at some point you reach a tipping point. As the city looks toward its 2022 budget process, it will evaluate the need for the second sweeper.
During Brandon’s presentation the board also approved two contracts with Chuck’s Concrete for sidewalk work the first along Allison Boulevard and the second a portion of Old Brick Road. The Allison Boulevard project will include ramps to become Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Mayor Ley informed the board that after years of discussion, the sidewalk project along 7th Street in front of the Reike Corporation’s facility is finally complete. This gives residents a safe place to walk along 7th Street.
In other business, the board also gave permission for the police department and civil engineer to apply for grants for projects.
Civil Engineer Daryl McConnell said he will be applying for INDOT’s next Community Crossings grant cycle. The grant would help to pay for the reconstruction of Union Street, which would include sewer and water work. The project is scheduled to be completed next year.
“This funding source would help to pay for that,” he said in talking about a State Water Infrastructure grant request.
Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp is looking to apply for four different grants, including money from the American Rescue Plan to help pay for new body cameras for his officers.
He said he is currently looking at leasing the cameras to get the newest technology available. In doing so, all of the data will be stored on a cloud-based system.
The next Board of Works meeting will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 22.
