BUTLER — Police are continuing to nvestigate what caused an Auburn woman's vehicle to go off the roadway Saturday in the 6100 block of S.R. 8 south of Butler.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Stephanie Hamilton, 46, of Auburn, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Hospital officials later told police she refused treatment at the hospital.
The accident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of S.R. 8. According to a police report, Hamilton, driving a 2015 Tesla, left the south side of the roadway and continued down a small ditch before hitting a roadway sign.
Police estimated damage to Hamilton's vehicle to be between $5,001-$10,000.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Jeff's Towing.
