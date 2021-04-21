HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday authorized Superintendent Tony Cassel to take the first steps in moving forward with projects that will be paid for by the district’s rainy day fund.
Earlier this year, Cassel advised the board that the district needs to spend down some of its rainy day fund. Cassel said the state likes a school district’s rainy day fund to be around 25% of its education fund. Hamilton’s rainy day fund is 110% of its education fund, Cassel said Monday.
The board approved transferring $700,000 to accounts within the rainy day fund to be spent on various projects. That still will leave $1.4 million in the rainy day fund, Cassel said.
Cassel reviewed four projects on which he would like the board to spend rainy day funds: installation of tennis courts; replacement of the school building’s front door; exterior paving; and replacing the kitchen freezer and refrigerator.
As well as providing opportunities for students, new tennis courts also would offer opportunities to the community, Cassel said.
Cassel said he would like to see six tennis courts installed in a field north of the water tower. He proposed allocating $500,000 for the project. The board authorized Cassel to move forward with interviewing architects and obtaining their fee structures.
Addressing the need for a new front door, Cassel said the old doors in the front of the building stick and do not always fully close. The board authorized Cassel to obtain quotes for replacing the doors and gave him permission to accept the low bid, which is expected to be over $50,000 but under $150,000. Cassel will present proof of the low bid at the May board meeting.
The exterior paving project will take part in an area that currently has a gravel surface. The board authorized Cassel to obtain quotes for the work. The board also authorized Cassel to obtain quotes for replacing the kitchen freezer and cooler and accept the low bid if it is under $50,000.
In other business Monday:
• The board approved summer school dates for the high school and elementary school. High school summer school will take place June 2-30, and elementary summer school will be June 2-17.
• The board approved replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the speech office, which currently has no heating or cooling, for a cost of $19,686. The funds will come from the remaining $25,000 left over from the bond sale for the district’s HVAC project.
• Cassel reported that Meijer came to the school on April 9 to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to school employees. About 27 people took advantage of the opportunity, and their second shots will be administered April 30, Cassel said.
• Reporting on school enrollment, Cassel said currently there are 329 students attending school in the district, and that number is expected to increase to about 345 next year. “We’re definitely going in the right direction,” Cassel said.
• Elementary school Principal Kristyn Watkins reported 83% of the school’s third-graders passed the IREAD 3 assessment, with two students obtaining perfect scores.
• In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of agriculture and elementary art teacher Kelsey McMullen and business education teacher Ryan Kuhn. The board accepted the resignation of elementary teacher assistant Linda Mann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.