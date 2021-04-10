Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Auburn Port Authority, meeting to discuss necessary repairs and maintenance, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Jail Committee, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, meeting to further discuss plans for a new jail.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson Street, Auburn. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom by telephone or computer, beginning at 5:50 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9096287272?pwd=dnhrL2MvS2daK0l3K0xEK21iUXdGQT09. Meeting ID: 909 628 7272| Passcode: 19102020. Phone: 1-(312)-626-6799 or 1-(646)-876-9923.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
