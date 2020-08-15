AUBURN — Holding signs and waving American flags, a group supporting President Donald Trump grew from the DeKalb County Courthouse square across the street to the north side of 7th Street, west of Main Street Saturday afternoon.
By 3:30 p.m., more than 100 people had gathered for the rally, and organizers were hopeful as many as 600 would join in.
People waved American flags, as well as blue line, Trump, Trump Train and Don’t Tread on Me flags as passing motorists waved back, honked, and even a few did burnouts in the streets.
More supporters held signs bearing messages such as “Back the Blue,” “Keep America Great” and “Children are our future. End human trafficking. Save our children.”
At different times, the gathering chanted, “Four more years,” “Get out and vote,” “All lives matter,” and “USA.”
“I’m watching on YouTube all the different stuff that people are doing,” said supporter Mark Coburn. “We need to get out and support our president.
“We need to let people know what’s going on because the media’s not telling the truth,” he stated. “CNN, your other channels, are not telling the truth. We’ve got to get out that Trump is not against the people, he’s for the people.”
Coburn said another rally is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the courthouse square.
Amy Prosser, an at-large Republican candidate for the DeKalb County Council, was among those at the rally.
“Mark contacted me and was just excited about the Trump campaign and wanted to get involved,” she said. “We felt like we needed to be able, on the local level, to show everyone that we are in support of our current president.
“There’s a lot of stuff out there in the news that says maybe (Democratic candidate Joe) Biden’s winning,” Prosser said. “We just wanted to come out here and show support for our president.
“I would really encourage people to get out and vote on Election Day, make sure that we’re praying for our president and make sure we’re taking somebody else to the polls. We have to pretend that we’re 10 points behind.”
