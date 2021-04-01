AUBURN — A national watchdog organization for hate groups is predicting a low turnout at a Ku Klux Klan rally scheduled for Saturday in the Auburn area.
An analyst for the Southern Poverty Law Center on Thursday estimated that “15 or so” people would attend the Klan rally, planned for an undisclosed indoor location.
For two months, the Texas-based Church of the Ku Klux Klan has been promoting an “Indiana White Unity Meet and Greet” in Auburn on Saturday.
“The venue of the event will be on private property and indoors. The event will be near Auburn, Indiana, on April 3, 2021, starting at 11 a.m.,” the Klan group wrote in a chat room for white nationalist groups.
It added, “The event is welcomed to all White Patriots no matter if you are a member of a organization or not. This event will have guest speakers, free pro-White literature, free door prizes for all who attend.”
In response, the new Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition is planning a “Day of Solidarity” against racism for Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m. around the DeKalb County Courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
Local organizers of the anti-racism event say they cannot predict how many people will attend. They are expecting people to travel from Ohio and Michigan, as well as northeastern Indiana.
An anonymous spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center said the Klan is telling anyone who wishes to attend its Auburn rally to contact the Klan group through its website so they can be vetted before they are given specific details about the event.
“Therefore, I can’t say for sure how many people might be attending, but given my knowledge on this group and of similar events, I would say no more than in the 10 to 15 range,” the SPLC spokesperson aid.
“I would expect the counter-demonstration to be much larger. That is the typical trend,” the SPLC analyst said. “In Dayton, Ohio, when the Honorable Sacred Knights hosted a rally in the main square, nine Klansmen showed up, whereas several hundred peaceful counter-demonstrators did. Similarly, in Charlottesville, VA, when about 50 Klansmen, most of whom were affiliated with the N.C.-based Loyal White Knights, showed up in the downtown area, about 1,000 counter protesters also came out.”
The SPLC spokesperson added, “I also think that there will be much fewer Klansmen and Klan-affiliates than counter-demonstrators because the group that is leading this so-called ‘White Unity Meet & Greet’ is based in DeKalb, Texas. Their typical events have been in Tennessee, Texas and Arkansas, and several of those events were hosted by larger, more substantiated hate groups, with members of the Church of the KKK just participating as attendees. Therefore, because this event is being hosted further from this group’s typical base of supporters, I don’t think attendance will be very high.”
On its website, the Southern Poverty Law Center describes itself as “the premier U.S. non-profit organization monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists.”
The Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition says its downtown counter-rally will be more than a protest.
People attending the event will experience “an involvement fair,” one anonymous organizer said. Regional groups engaged in helping people will bring fliers to distribute. The event could feature a few speakers.
Organizers are making plans for safety, medical care and a cleanup after the event, they said. They pledged to cooperate fully with local police.
The Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition’s plans include collecting food and hygiene supplies for the newly formed Better Together Auburn group’s food pantry. The drive collection “could be a lot,” one organizer said.
On Facebook this week, the Better Together Auburn organization said it is not affiliated in any way with the downtown gathering.
Better Together Auburn is participating in unity events Friday evening in downtown Auburn with a theme of “Taking Care of Our Community.”
The Friday event will offer a chance learn about native plants, butterflies and volunteer opportunities, plus live music, a food truck, wagon rides and more, organizers said.
In a related event, three Auburn churches are planning a candlelight service Friday at 8:15 p.m. “to share a moment together in lifting up unity and caring for our community as we shine the light of God’s love to all around us.” The Auburn First United Methodist Church, Auburn Presbyterian Church and The Gathering-Auburn are sponsoring the service at The James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
