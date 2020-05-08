AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings April 27 through May 6 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Ashlee Dean of the 8000 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was sentenced to 730 days in jail, all suspended except 100 days, for possession of a legend drug injection device, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for time served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 630 days and was fined $1.
Mark Bish of the 1300 block of C.R. 12, Corunna, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 137 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Bryson Greer of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was sentenced to three years of incarceration and fined $1 for child solicitation, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 261 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Nancy Lantz of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Brandon Dominiack of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for eight days already served, and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
John High of the 200 block of South Street, Corunna, was fined $400 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Douglas Holbrook of the 600 block of Woodview Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through Nov. 6, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Kelda Tiller of the 100 block of Wayne Street, Bronson, Michigan, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation through May 6, 2022, and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Mason Baker of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through May 6, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jennifer Elliott of the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 20, Alvordton, Ohio, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except three years, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. She received credit for 254 days she served in jail while her case was pending.
