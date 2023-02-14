AUBURN — A Wolcotville man was sentenced to three years in prison for driving after a lifetime license suspension by Judge Monte Brown Monday.
John Collins, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, pleaded guilty to being a habitual traffic violator following a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Collins also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison for that offense. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Brown noted Collins’ lengthy criminal history that includes 11 prior misdemeanor convictions and eight prior felony convictions.
The court heard Collins also has pending criminal cases in Noble and LaGrange counties.
Brown pointed out Collins committed the offenses in the DeKalb County case while on bond for a Noble County case involving a charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. That case still is pending. Brown noted that if convicted in that matter, the sentence must be served consecutive to any sentence he might receive in the Noble County matter.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
Collins received credit for 88 days served in jail while the case was pending.
