AUBURN — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers held their annual open class baking competition at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair on Homemaker’s Day, Sept. 30.
This year, entries were drop cookies.
Shirley DeLong was the second-place winner in the adult division and Meredith Reith was the second-place winner in the youth division.
Following are their recipes.
Molasses cookies
— Shirley DeLong
Ingredients
Three cups butter-flavored shortening
Four cups sugar
One cup molasses
Four eggs
Eight cups all-purpose flour
Two tablespoons plus two teaspoons baking soda
Two teaspoons ground cinnamon
One teaspoon salt
One teaspoon ground cloves
One teaspoon ground ginger
Additional sugar
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, cream shortening and sugar.
Add molasses and eggs. Mix well.
Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves and ginger. Gradually add to creamed mixture.
Cover and refrigerate from one to two hours or overnight.
Place two tablespoons dough in a bowl that has the additional sugar. Cover dough with sugar.
Place on cookie sheet pan and bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
Note: may make jumbo cookies by using quarter cup instead of two tablespoons. and bake for 14 minutes.
Chocolate chip cookies
— Meredith Reith
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
One teaspoon baking soda
half teaspoon salt
Three-quarters cup brown sugar
One cup stick butter, softened
Two large eggs
One teaspoon vanilla
One bag (12 ounces) chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat over to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together dry ingredients: flour, baking soda and salt.
In large mixing bowl, with electric mixer, beat sugars, butter, eggs and vanilla until smooth and fluffy.
Stir dry mixture into beaten mixture slowly.
Add chocolate chips, stir until evenly distributed.
Drop mounds of dough two inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake eight to 10 minutes until light brown.
Leave cookies on pan for two minutes.
Move to a cooling rack.
