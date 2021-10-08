AUBURN — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers held their annual open class baking competition at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair on Homemaker’s Day, Sept. 30.

This year, entries were drop cookies.

Shirley DeLong was the second-place winner in the adult division and Meredith Reith was the second-place winner in the youth division.

Following are their recipes.

Molasses cookies

— Shirley DeLong

Ingredients

Three cups butter-flavored shortening

Four cups sugar

One cup molasses

Four eggs

Eight cups all-purpose flour

Two tablespoons plus two teaspoons baking soda

Two teaspoons ground cinnamon

One teaspoon salt

One teaspoon ground cloves

One teaspoon ground ginger

Additional sugar

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, cream shortening and sugar.

Add molasses and eggs. Mix well.

Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves and ginger. Gradually add to creamed mixture.

Cover and refrigerate from one to two hours or overnight.

Place two tablespoons dough in a bowl that has the additional sugar. Cover dough with sugar.

Place on cookie sheet pan and bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.

Note: may make jumbo cookies by using quarter cup instead of two tablespoons. and bake for 14 minutes.

Chocolate chip cookies

— Meredith Reith

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

One teaspoon baking soda

half teaspoon salt

Three-quarters cup brown sugar

One cup stick butter, softened

Two large eggs

One teaspoon vanilla

One bag (12 ounces) chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat over to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together dry ingredients: flour, baking soda and salt.

In large mixing bowl, with electric mixer, beat sugars, butter, eggs and vanilla until smooth and fluffy.

Stir dry mixture into beaten mixture slowly.

Add chocolate chips, stir until evenly distributed.

Drop mounds of dough two inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake eight to 10 minutes until light brown.

Leave cookies on pan for two minutes.

Move to a cooling rack.

— The final set of recipes will appear in Saturday’s The Star.

