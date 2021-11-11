AUBURN — A Garrett man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he molested a child younger than 14 over a two-year period.
Logan Hixson, 22, of the 0800 block of C.R. 60, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with child molesting, a Level 3 felony.
The alleged act occurred between July 10, 2016 and May 30, 2018, according to court documents. Hixson is accused of molesting a girl who would have been age 11-13 when he was age 18-20.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by DeKalb County Police Detective Brady Thomas, the girl told police in a recorded police interview that she and Hixson had played video games together and he would tell her that if she would do certain things with him, he could give her something, such as an extra life in the game.
The girl told Thomas that Hixson took off the girl’s pants and underwear and “examined” and touched her. She said a similar act happened “on more occasions than she can count over several years,” the affidavit said.
In a recorded interview, Hixson told Thomas he would ask the girl if she wanted to “play” and she knew what he meant, the affidavit said.
After his arrest, Hixson was transferred to the Allen County Jail. On Tuesday, 10% of a $20,000 bond was posted for his release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.