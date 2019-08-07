AUBURN — My husband asked tentatively what I thought of him spending $450 to accompany his friend on a Flying Fortress flight in Auburn, and I thought later he might have been wishing I’d be against it.
Like me, he prefers to keep his feet firmly on the ground. We only climbed about halfway up the Eiffel Tower before deciding that was high enough.
However, with my approval for the flight, Ken got into his usual research mode before he and friend David Young, also of Fort Wayne, went on their Monday flight at Auburn’s DeKalb County Airport,
For Young, 70, it was a way to remember his father, who died in 1983.
“It’s a bucket list deal,” Young said.
His father, a Russian emigre born in 1908, enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps soon after Pearl Harbor and served as director of a maintenance crew in Italy.
One day he decided to join a crew aboard a test flight and it crashed, with all aboard surviving.
“He broke ribs, lost teeth,” Young said. “He was the luckiest guy.”
He didn’t feel so lucky when he woke up on a stretcher to hear the men who were carrying him speaking German.
Until he learned they were prisoners of war.
His luck held up all the way to the end of the war. He won $1,000 while playing dice on the ship en route to take him home, Young said.
“This is our ride ... our wings,” Ken said as we headed to the check-in. Elaine Weigandt of Georgia checked in the passengers who would be going aboard the 10-passenger Nine O Nine B-17 Flying Fortress and the Witchcraft B-24 Liberator, and the B-25 Mitchell, P-25 Mustang and the P-40 Warhawk as part of Monday-Wednesday’s Wings of Freedom Tour by the Collings Foundation.
She and other volunteers travel for however long they individually can during the 10½-month tour each year that runs January-November, she said.
Flights are $450 per person for the B-17 and B-24 and $400 for the B-25 for 30-minute flights. For $2,200, plane enthusiasts can go with a pilot in the two-seat P-51 Mustang or P-40 Warhawk and take control for a bit.
The large aircraft must have at least six passengers, Weigandt said, and all of Monday’s flights were a go.
Ground display admission is traditionally $15 for adults and $5 for children.
“Looks like a good day to fly,” Ken said of the sunny day as we saw the aircraft.
We each squeezed through the B-17, built for slender people about 30-40 years younger than us. It’s a bit of a climb into the plane, even with a ladder. Then it’s like walking a gangplank, past where the radio operator would sit, and around the bomb bay equipped with — what I hoped — were model bombs. Young had cautioned us, “Don’t grab the cables; that’s what controls the rudders.”
Among those joining them on their Flying Fortress trip was Michael Heyes, also of Fort Wayne.
“I just really like the stories about it,” he said.
Once the time came for the B-17 and B-24 to get ready for their flights, I, Young’s wife, Mary Ellen, and the rest of the onlookers were guided outside the fence to where we could watch.
Young later said their instructions were: don’t touch any red, yellow or white cables that control the plane and if something falls on the bomb bay doors don’t go over and pick it up: standing on them will activate the doors. One passenger’s glasses fell on the door. He wisely waited until the end of the flight to retrieve them.
We had watched as volunteers cranked the propellers to get the oil out of the bottom, and now the propellers of the B-17 sprang to live, a bit of sputter and smoke. It was hard to see it, with the Witchcraft parked in front of it, but we watched as the Flying Fortress went out of view for several minutes before the Witchcraft started toward the runway and the Flying Fortress took off.
It circled into the sky and many of us onlookers headed to the airport lounge to stay cool until the 30-minute flight returned. Both Ken and Young were excited by the experience and had stuck their head out of a machine gun turret. They were both glad that Young brought along earplugs.
“There was so much vibration, I couldn’t feel us land,” Young said. “...I haven’t had a thrill like that in a long time.
Soon the Witchcraft was landing.
“Let’s go on that one tomorrow,” Young joked.
However, for him, it was a little bittersweet.
“I should have done it sooner. I wished I’d taken my dad.”
