AUBURN — After some thought on the topic, the DeKalb County Commissioners approved a fee structure for construction stormwater permits issued by the DeKalb County Soil & Water District during the Jan. 10 meeting.
Nellie Peffley, director of the district, brought the fee schedule to the commissioners during its Jan. 3 meeting after her board approved the fee structure.
It was at that time the commissioners asked for more information and a week to consider the structure.
Peffley said the fee structure covers the cost of review and inspections of stormwater plans for new developments in the county. The district has to review all countywide stormwater plans. The district is also contracted by the City of Auburn to review all of its MS-4 inspections.
She said the goal of the review is to reduce the pollutants being discharged during construction and to reduce the amount of land that is being disturbed during construction.
Peffley said the district receives a $40 an hour fee for all the work within the city limits, but didn’t collect a fee for county developments.
The new fee structure is based off of fee structures in other counties in the state. Neighboring counties of LaGrange and Steuben still provide the service for free.
The fee structure for commercial, industrial and large residential developments starts at $400 for 0-5 acres. Each acre above that carries a $20 fee. Private residential fees will be $100 for 1-24.99 acres, $200 for 25-49.99 acres and $300 for 50-249.99 acres.The fee for 250 acres is $350 with a $5 fee for each acre after 250.
Peffley said money raised will go toward the district’s cost share program. The cost share program is designed to help non-agriculture landowners with erosion, water quality and septic problems. The program includes the district’s rain barrel program, invasive tree removal and replacement, well capping and septic replacement.
In order to participate in the program, residents must submit an application with the solar and water district, which can be found on the county’s website at co.dekalb.in.us under the department’s page.
During the Jan. 3 meeting, Commissioner Mike Watson suggested that maybe now is the time to look at all the fee structures within the county.
During the Jan. 10 meeting, the board came to an agreement with the Howard family who reside in the north part of the county near the county line on C.R. 55. Earlier this year, C.R. 55 washed out near the Howards’ property after a heavy rain.
The road was closed for a number of weeks as the county corrected the issue, which included installation of a structure to catch the water and guide it underneath the road. The county claims that issues with the roadway started several years ago when changes were made on the Howard’s property. At that time, no permits were approved by the county.
The project had a cost of $41,881.61. The county was looking to recoup a portion of the project’s total from the Howards.
Charles W. Howard, who was on hand representing his father Charles Howard who owns the property, said his father spoke with someone from the county years ago, but no permits were ever applied for.
Howard’s concern to the commissioners was that no one contacted his family before work was done at the site.
In the end, the Howards agreed to pay a portion of the bill at $5,750 to cover the cost of the structure.
The only other item on the agenda was the approval of yearly bids by the DeKalb County Highway Department. Ben Parker, highway superintendent, said prices were up across the board from all contractors and suppliers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.